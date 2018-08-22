PM Roundup: Madison Davenport; J.J. Watt Rehabbed With Girlfriend Kealia Ohai; Manu Ginobili Considering Retirement

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which wants Bob Wylie to adopt it.

Madison in a breakout role: Madison Davenport players the town’s hated cheerleader on HBO’s “Sharp Objects.” which is getting good.

Nurse gets probation for sexual assault: A former Connecticut prison nurse who had a sexual relationship with an inmate has been sentenced to two years probation for misdemeanor sexual assault.

J.J. rehabbed with his girlfriend: J.J. Watt spent the offseason rehabbing an injury with his girlfriend Kealia Ohai, who has been through the same thing.

Manu ponders retirement: Manu Ginobili is seriously considering retiring from the NBA after 16 seasons.

Tweet of the Day:

Update: This is where we are. Fans have shown up. With lawn chairs. And the media is talking to them because there’s no information. We’re nearing the seven hour mark. Urban has been in the building for almost six hours. pic.twitter.com/MY4ueLQeVn — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 22, 2018

