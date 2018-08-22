PM Roundup: Madison Davenport; J.J. Watt Rehabbed With Girlfriend Kealia Ohai; Manu Ginobili Considering Retirement

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which wants Bob Wylie to adopt it.
Madison in a breakout role: Madison Davenport players the town’s hated cheerleader on HBO’s “Sharp Objects.” which is getting good.
Nurse gets probation for sexual assault: A former Connecticut prison nurse who had a sexual relationship with an inmate has been sentenced to two years probation for misdemeanor sexual assault.
J.J. rehabbed with his girlfriend: J.J. Watt spent the offseason rehabbing an injury with his girlfriend Kealia Ohai, who has been through the same thing.
Manu ponders retirement: Manu Ginobili is seriously considering retiring from the NBA after 16 seasons.
