USA Today Sports

PM Roundup: Madison Davenport; J.J. Watt Rehabbed With Girlfriend Kealia Ohai; Manu Ginobili Considering Retirement

Madison Davenport

PM Roundup: Madison Davenport; J.J. Watt Rehabbed With Girlfriend Kealia Ohai; Manu Ginobili Considering Retirement

PM Roundup

PM Roundup: Madison Davenport; J.J. Watt Rehabbed With Girlfriend Kealia Ohai; Manu Ginobili Considering Retirement

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which wants Bob Wylie to adopt it.

Madison in a breakout role: Madison Davenport players the town’s hated cheerleader on HBO’s “Sharp Objects.” which is getting good.

Nurse gets probation for sexual assault: A former Connecticut prison nurse who had a sexual relationship with an inmate has been sentenced to two years probation for misdemeanor sexual assault.

J.J. rehabbed with his girlfriend: J.J. Watt spent the offseason rehabbing an injury with his girlfriend Kealia Ohai, who has been through the same thing.

Manu ponders retirement: Manu Ginobili is seriously considering retiring from the NBA after 16 seasons.

Tweet of the Day:

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Staff Predictions For The 2018 Cleveland Browns

Fantasy Football: 8 Talented Players in Bad Situations

Bob Wylie Is The Breakout Star Of ‘Hard Knocks’

Phil Mickelson has Joined Twitter and has Already Mastered It

Around the Sports Internet:

Panthers rookie D.J. Moore was clocked doing 113 in a 65 mph zone

Some Alabama residents have an agreement with the Crimson Tide not to reveal practice information

Teddy Bridgewater’s doctor has now described his 2016 knee injury as “horribly grotesque”

A timeline of the Ohio State scandal

Song of the Day:

, , , , , , , , , PM Roundup

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home