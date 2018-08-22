Ohio State Suspends Urban Meyer Three Games

NCAAF USA Today Sports

Ohio State has suspended football coach Urban Meyer through Sept. 2 and for the first three games of the season, the university announced Wednesday night. The decision comes after an internal investigation into Meyer’s handling of domestic violence allegations made against former wide receivers coach Zach Smith.

Meyer will miss the Buckeyes’ games against Oregon State, Rutgers, and TCU before returning for Tulane. He had been on administrative leave since Aug. 1.

University president Gene Smith has been suspended for 17 days beginning Aug. 31st.

