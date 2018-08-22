VIDEO: Here's Skip Bayless Saying Jim Harbaugh is a Better Coach Than Nick Saban

Four out of five doctors agree that there’s no better way to start a morning than to ingest an uncut, contrarian Skip Bayless take. It gives you a pep in your step and, oftentimes, the added bonus of re-assessing your own connection to reality.

And our highly compensated Fox Sports pundit came up with a potent batch of medicine during Wednesday’s Undisputed. Here’s the network promoting Bayless’ argument that Jim Harbaugh is a better football coach than Nick Saban.

“Nick Saban can recruit, but I don’t think he’s the best coach. I think Jim Harbaugh has proven to be.” — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/NqE4dmA7T2 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) August 22, 2018

Saban, of course, has won six national championships. Harbaugh has yet to win one, and hasn’t been able to do any better than third in the Big Ten East his first three years at Michigan after success with Stanford and the San Francisco 49ers.

Bayless’ argument is that he could win with the players Alabama gets. It’s a little confusing because Alabama gets those players because of Saban’s recruiting, but okay, whereas Harbaugh has, uh, put up some impressive defensive statistics in Ann Arbor.

There’s no doubt Harbaugh is an excellent coach. There’s no doubt that Shea Patterson has the highest ceiling of any Wolverines quarterback in recent years and Michigan is legitimate playoff contender. And there’s no doubt that this segment is just high-level trolling that will benefit from free dissemination on a sports blog.

But somethings are just too rich not to share.