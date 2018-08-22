The Northern Trust: Tiger Woods Returns to the FedExCup Playoffs

The FedExCup playoffs are upon us as the The Northern Trust at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey begins on Thursday and that means that there are only four tournaments left in the 2018 season. This will mark the first time that Tiger Woods has played in the FedExCup playoffs since the Tour Championship in 2013.

Woods (20th in FedExCup points) is paired with Tommy Fleetwood (23) and Marc Leishman (20) and will be going off on the ninth tee at 7:54 a.m. on Thursday. Just behind the Woods group will be the top three players in the world in Dustin Johnson (1st in FedExCup), Brooks Koepka (3), and Justin Thomas (2).

On Tuesday, ahead of the event, Woods said that he is going to have to drive the ball well this week, something he hasn’t been able to do all season.

“We’ve got thunderstorms coming in, so hopefully I can get in some holes and figure out a game plan. I know it’s going to be soft, it’s going to be wet, the rough is thick, and yeah, I’m gonna have to drive the ball well this week and keep it in play and whatever club that is, it is.”

Woods’s inability to hit fairways with his driver off the tee has definitely hindered his chances at winning, even though he’s had quite a few this season. With a steady driver, his chances definitely increase.

Odds via BetDSI Sportsbook

Dustin Johnson +950 Justin Thomas +1250 Tiger Woods +1250 Brooks Koepka +1350 Jason Day +1350 Justin Rose +1600 Jordan Spieth +1800 Jon Rahm +1800 Francesco Molinari +2000 Tommy Fleetwood +2800 Webb Simpson +2800 Patrick Cantlay +3000 Hideki Matsuyama +3000 Adam Scott +4800 Tony Finau +5000 Gary Woodland +5000 Patrick Reed +5200 Brandt Snedeker +5500 Bubba Watson +6500 Matt Kuchar +6500

TV Schedule

Thursday 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM Golf Channel Friday 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM Golf Channel Saturday 1:00 PM – 2:45 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS Sunday 12:00 PM – 1:45 PM Golf Channel 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS

Tee Times

1ST TEE

7:21 AM – Kevin Tway, Jamie Lovemark, Ollie Schniederjans

7:32 AM – Matt Kuchar, Joel Dahmen, Michael Kim

7:43 AM – Jimmy Walker, Jason Kokrak, C.T. Pan

7:54 AM – Emiliano Grillo, Si Woo Kim. Charles Howell III

8:05 AM – Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter, Andrew Putnam

8:16 AM – Aaron Wise, Xander Schauffele, Luke List

8:27 AM – Paul Casey. Kyle Stanley, Kevin Na

8:38 AM – Russell Henley, Daniel Berger, Jason Dufner

8:49 AM – J.T. Poston. Bronson Burgoon, Vaughn Taylor

9:00 AM – Martin Laird. Sam Ryder. Grayson Murray

12:11 PM – James Hahn, Tom Hoge. Peter Uihlein

12:22 PM – Adam Hadwin, Brice Garnett, Kelly Kraft

12:33 PM – Ryan Moore, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Whee Kim

12:44 PM – Beau Hossler, Jordan Spieth, Byeong Hun An

12:55 PM – Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson, Tony Finau

1:06 PM – Justin Rose: Bubba Watson: Jason Day

1:17 PM – Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Patton Kizzire

1:28 PM – Trey Mullinax, Charl Schwartzel. Rory Sabbatini

1:39 PM – Sung Kang, John Huh, Harold Varner III

1:50 PM – Nick Taylor, Sam Saunders, Sean O’Hair

9TH TEE

7:10 AM – Hideki Matsuyama, Satoshi Kodaira. Kevin Chappell

7:21 AM – Adam Scott, Troy Merritt, Louis Oosthuizen

7:32 AM – Zach Johnson, Cameron Smith, Scott Piercy

7:43 AM – Brian Gay, Keegan Bradley, J.J. Spaun

7:54 AM – Tiger Woods, Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood

8:05 AM – Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

8:16 AM – Webb Simpson, Francesco Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau

8:27 AM – Charley Hoffman, Alex Cejka, Ryan Palmer

8:38 AM – Richy Werenski, Nick Watney, Danny Lee

8:49 AM – Jhonattan Vegas, Harris English, Seamus Power

12:00 PM – Braden Grace, Abraham Ancer, Russell Knox

12:11 PM – Kevin Streelman. Keith Mitchell, J.B. Holmes

12:22 PM – Stewart Cink; Chris Kirk; Ted Potter, Jr.

12:33 PM – Alex Noren, Kevin Kisner. Billy Horschel

12:44 PM – Chez Reavie, Ryan Armour, Brendan Steele

12:55 PM – Brandt Snedeker, Austin Cook, Brian Harman

1:06 PM – Chesson Hadley, Pat Perez, Andrew Landry

1:17 PM – Anirban Lahiri, Tyrrell Hatton, Brandon Harkins

1:28 PM – Scott Stallings, Tyler Duncan. William McGirt

1:39 PM – Ryan Blaum, Scott Brown, Brian Stuard

1:50 PM – Branden Grace, Abraham Ancer, Russell Knox