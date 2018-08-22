Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson Sort of Talked Trash About "The Match" on Twitter

“The Match” between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson is quickly approaching!

We’ve already heard a pretty good bit of the details, and now we’ve got an image shared by Woods to go along with those details.

Of course we’re still waiting on a couple of things like the format and who exactly is forking over the $10 million dollar prize up for grabs.

But, before we get to any of that, I must remind you that Phil Mickelson joined Twitter today and he’s clearly already got the hang of it.

Mickelson responded to the tweet with the following…

I bet you think this is the easiest $9M you will ever make😂 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) August 22, 2018

and then Tiger shot back at him…

Think you will earn some bragging rights? 🏆 — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) August 22, 2018

but this is how it finishes…

I guess that’s what you get when you’ve got two guys who are attempting to trash talk but don’t want to cross any lines in front of a huge social audience.

Mickelson, who won earlier this year at the WGC-Mexico Championship, is 48 and hasn’t exactly been playing his best golf as of late. Since the U.S. Open, Lefty has finished no higher than T24 and he missed the cut at the PGA Championship.

Meanwhile, Tiger, who is now 42, has been trending in the opposite direction. Since missing the cut at the U.S. Open, Woods has finished T4, T6, T31, and nearly came away with a win at the PGA Championship where he finished second with the lowest final round score of 64.

Of course by the time this rolls around, we’ll be past the Ryder Cup, where I expect both players to play, and will probably have no idea how either will fare in such an event.

Sidenote: Is Tiger posing with Lefty’s driver in this? Come on.