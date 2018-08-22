REPORT: Urban Meyer Destroyed Old Text Messages Before Handing Over His Phone

Urban Meyer will serve a 3-game suspension for his handling of domestic violence allegations made against former wide receivers coach Zach Smith, but some news that has emerged after the report may hurt the Buckeyes coach even more the court of public opinion.

According to report released by the University:

And when Urban turned his phone over to the investigative team, it had no text messages that were older than one year. Holy crap. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) August 23, 2018

There’s a saying – the coverup is worse than the crime – and it may apply here. It’s clumsy for the school to suspend Meyer three games for the way he botched his train wreck of a position coach. It feels like an all-or-nothing situation. Three games reeks of, “he wins, we need him, here’s a slap on the wrist.”

And now we find out that when faced with crisis, Meyer’s first move is to delete old text messages? You only do that if you feel you’re guilty.

Investigation report: "We learned Coach Meyer has sometimes had significant memory issues in other situations where he had prior extensive knowledge of events. He has also periodically taken medicine that can negatively impair his memory, concentration & focus" — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 23, 2018

Yuck.

It’s going to be a long season for Urban Meyer in college football. Winning usually cures all, but the stench from this disaster will linger for quite some time.