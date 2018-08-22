Urban Meyer in Building As Ohio State Trustees Decide His Fate

Ohio State trustees quickly retired to a private session this morning to discuss the fate of football coach Urban Meyer, who was placed on administrative leave earlier this month. Those in the know believe Meyer will keep his job and that any suspension will end before conference play begins or be covered by “time served” away from his team these past few weeks.
It’s unclear when the decision will be made, but with Meyer unexpectedly showing up to the building where deliberations are being held this morning, it could come soon. And a logical person, reading into the situation, might deduce that the two won’t be parting ways.
It would seem an odd choice to put on your best clothes and attend your own funeral but again, that’s just a personal opinion. We’ll get official word soon enough.
Comments