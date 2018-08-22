Urban Meyer in Building As Ohio State Trustees Decide His Fate

Ohio State trustees quickly retired to a private session this morning to discuss the fate of football coach Urban Meyer, who was placed on administrative leave earlier this month. Those in the know believe Meyer will keep his job and that any suspension will end before conference play begins or be covered by “time served” away from his team these past few weeks.

It’s unclear when the decision will be made, but with Meyer unexpectedly showing up to the building where deliberations are being held this morning, it could come soon. And a logical person, reading into the situation, might deduce that the two won’t be parting ways.

Breaking- @OSUCoachMeyer spotted by @wsyx6 crews on campus. Right now university trustees are discussing outcome of investigation. @TheFeverABC6 Decision on his future will be made by @OSUPrezDrake pic.twitter.com/qe3wATbWAo — Rodney Dunigan (@RodneyWSYX6) August 22, 2018

Urban Meyer is in the building at Longaberger Alumni House wearing a suit. — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) August 22, 2018

It would seem an odd choice to put on your best clothes and attend your own funeral but again, that’s just a personal opinion. We’ll get official word soon enough.