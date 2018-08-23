Ice Cube Still Hates the Los Angeles Chargers

Ice Cube has made his disdain for the Los Angeles Chargers perfectly clear. But Wednesday he went a step further, singling out the franchise for ridicule during an appearance on Outside The Lines.

When Bob Ley asked why he so outspoken in his ire about the Rams and Chargers being in Los Angeles, Cube responded this way:

“Well the Rams (are) fine. I feel like LA is a two team city, which are Rams and Raiders. So if LA loves the Raiders it makes no sense to bring the Chargers here. And that’s what happened. So you know, it’s like having a cousin move in that you don’t really want to say at your house.”

I’m starting to think @icecube doesn’t like that the Chargers are in L.A. pic.twitter.com/RCQIAqhKBU — Alex Padilla (@alexpadilla86) August 22, 2018

Yes, Dean Spanos and the Chargers are like that family member you don’t want at your house. That is exactly what they are. Enjoy them LA, they’re your problem now.