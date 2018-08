Upset about a check-swing call, Chicago Dogs manager Butch Hobson gave the home plate umpire a piece of his mind during a game against the Sioux City Explorers. His argument included hitting a phantom homer, flipping the bat, and rounding the bases.

Give this manager an Oscar! pic.twitter.com/X1zU4guijm — Cut4 (@Cut4) August 23, 2018

There’s a non-zero chance these independent league managers and players are doing these theatrical displays solely for the attention but, hey, any interest in baseball is a good thing.

Can’t be good for pace of play, though.