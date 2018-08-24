Roundup: Paul Manafort's Eventual Pardon; A Flesh-Eating STD; Aaron Hernandez's Jersey Swap

Lindsay Graham expects Jeff Sessions to be fired after the midterms … The two are publicly beefing … Supersnake in the Everglades … Aaron Hernandez sold his jersey number to finance a drug deal … People love their air guitars … Most Cowboys grow up to become television analysts … Big illegal turtle farm bust … Feds wrap up Pecker … Former Michigan State gymnastics coach facing charges … Hong Kong residents prefer to sleep in McDonalds … Words you never want to hear: fleshing-eating STD … Could a Paul Manafort pardon be coming … 14-second shot clock after offensive rebound a good idea … Anyone else finding Sharp Objects exceedingly slow … Michael Kopech had some bad tweets … Kristian Fulton back for LSU … Mark David Chapman denied parole once again … Weekend soccer TV primer … Anastasia Ashley
Julio Franco is 60 years old and could still step into a Major League batter’s box. [The Athletic]
Shea Patterson: This Michigan offense will have everything. [Associated Press]
Impressive work here to throw the wife under the bus. [The Hill]
The Big Bang Theory without a laugh track.
Derek Holland would like a do-over.
Carlos Gomez, still having fun.
