Roundup: Paul Manafort's Eventual Pardon; A Flesh-Eating STD; Aaron Hernandez's Jersey Swap

Lindsay Graham expects Jeff Sessions to be fired after the midterms … The two are publicly beefing … Supersnake in the Everglades … Aaron Hernandez sold his jersey number to finance a drug deal … People love their air guitars … Most Cowboys grow up to become television analysts … Big illegal turtle farm bust … Feds wrap up Pecker … Former Michigan State gymnastics coach facing charges … Hong Kong residents prefer to sleep in McDonalds … Words you never want to hear: fleshing-eating STD … Could a Paul Manafort pardon be coming … 14-second shot clock after offensive rebound a good idea … Anyone else finding Sharp Objects exceedingly slow … Michael Kopech had some bad tweets … Kristian Fulton back for LSU … Mark David Chapman denied parole once again … Weekend soccer TV primer … Anastasia Ashley

Julio Franco is 60 years old and could still step into a Major League batter’s box. [The Athletic]

Shea Patterson: This Michigan offense will have everything. [Associated Press]

Impressive work here to throw the wife under the bus. [The Hill]

The Big Bang Theory without a laugh track.

Derek Holland would like a do-over.

derek holland brought his “hype man” onto an intentional talk interview. the hype man spends the entire interview silent except when addressed. holland then impersonates a strong asian accent to play for laughs. that’s the entire joke. that holland uses an asian accent. come on. pic.twitter.com/N3qhoYncro — Joon Lee (@joonlee) August 22, 2018

Carlos Gomez, still having fun.