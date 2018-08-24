John Peterson Snaps Putter During Web.com Tour Finals

John Peterson retired from golf, for a little while. Apparently he realized that it would be kind of ridiculous for him to “retire” at the age of 29 if he is good enough to compete on the PGA Tour no matter how difficult the grind.

However, because he didn’t have enough points to automatically qualify for his Tour card for next season, he is currently playing in the Web.com Tour finals where the top 25 finishers earn their Tour cards for the next season.

Things aren’t going so well for Peterson this week in the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship. He’s currently four-over and the leader, Henrik Norlander, is seven-under.

On Thursday, Peterson lost it while on the 15th green and snapped his putter.

For a guy who didn’t seem to care much a month ago, he sure seems to care now.

I fully support Peterson’s attempt to regain his status. He’s a very talented player, who played at LSU so of course I support him, and although he has yet to win, he’s definitely good enough to pull one off.