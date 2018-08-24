Urban Meyer Releases Weak Statement as Attempt at Damage Control

Urban Meyer has released a statement in an obvious attempt at damage control following his embarrassing performance at a press conference Wednesday night.

This statement was almost certainly crafted by someone in Ohio State’s public relations department and there’s no chance Meyer wrote it. At Wednesday night’s press conference Meyer read a prepared statement like a man with a gun to his head. His demeanor was that of a man who didn’t care about any of the things he was accused of and he clearly didn’t see what he had done wrong.

This statement doesn’t change any of that. It’s yet another cop out and it has made Ohio State look even worse.

If Meyer really cared about all of this, he’d sit and answer unlimited questions from the press now that everyone has had the chance to read the investigation’s full report. Ohio State released the 23-page report a few minutes before Wednesday night’s press conference, carefully orchestrating things so the assembled media wouldn’t be able to read it before asking questions.

There were a number of bombshells in the report that were never addressed during the press conference. I detailed them here.

If anything, this has just dug Meyer into an even deeper hole because he’s releasing a statement while hiding behind his Twitter account, rather than doing so on camera.