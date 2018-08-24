VIDEO: Javy Baez Hit a Ball to Evanston

Javy Baez, who is the most exciting player in baseball, added to his already long list of exploits Thursday by blasting a 481-foot home run deep into the Chicago night. It is the second-longest homer of the 2018 season and looked, briefly, as though it would carry to the shores of Lake Michigan.

The 25-year-old has already set career highs in home runs (27), RBIs (93), and stolen bases (21) this year. He’s on track to do the same in the batting average, on-base, and slugging departments. And this may not even be his ceiling.

Scary for opposing teams, but just plain delightful for Cubs fans and those drawn to pure electricity.