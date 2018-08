Nick Young was arrested last night in Hollywood, TMZ Sports reports. Young was pulled over for routine traffic violation, then arrested for obstruction of justice after refusing to cooperate with the police:

Young’s vehicle was impounded after the arrest.

In 2016, Young was pulled over for loud music and claimed the police took a cheap shot at him about the Lakers poor record.

Often known as Swaggy P, Young last played for the Golden State Warriors last season.