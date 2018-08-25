Synchronized Jets Quarterbacks Have Great Hair

The Sam Darnold hype train has slowed a bit as it gets further down the tracks as he’s shown signs of being a rookie, which is totally understandable. Last night he completed 8 of 16 passes for 86 yards and a touchdown in a preseason game against the New York Giants. Teddy Bridgewater completed 11 of 15 for 104 yards. The battle continues.

Darnold is looking ready for the big lights in a different, less important way. The hair-tussling. Here he is with Josh McCown doing the same move at the same time.

Can’t teach this type of togetherness. Has to portend good things for the year to have a go-to gimmick for the hero shot.