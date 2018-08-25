VIDEO: Boxer Just Leaves, Loses

Efe Ajagba was scheduled to fight Curtis Harper Friday night at a Premier Boxing Champions event in Minneapolis. Ajagba did not end up fighting Harper because the latter walked out of the ring shortly after the match began in one of the more bizarre scenes you’ll ever see.

Harper’s walk-out was a protest over his compensation for the bout. Ajagba was ruled the winner due to disqualification one second in, which is very good work if you can get it.

Harper definitely made a statement, but it’s unlikely the state commission will pay him a cent for his efforts now, which is far less of a paycheck than he was to receive.