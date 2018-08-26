This Detroit Radio Guy's Khalil Mack Lions Rumor Is Juicy

We’ve been going around in circles for weeks about Khalil Mack trade rumors, which require three things: 1) The Raiders’ willingness to move on from him, 2) An acceptable trade package worthy of the linebacker, and 3) Agreement on a new contract, which is why Mack is possibly on the block in the first place.
With all that being said, Detroit 97.1 The Ticket personality Dan Leach, who co-hosts a show from 2-6 a.m., dropped this tweet a couple hours ago:
Could be something, could be nothing? Time shall tell if there is any merit. If it somehow winds up being true, it’d be a helluva scoop. Or, maybe he’s wrong. Or, I’m not familiar with the guy, and maybe he made it up to get a rise out of people? Idk.
The Lions could obviously use a linebacker of Mack’s stature, but what would be the trade and contract costs?
