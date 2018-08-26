NFL USA Today Sports

This Detroit Radio Guy's Khalil Mack Lions Rumor Is Juicy

We’ve been going around in circles for weeks about Khalil Mack trade rumors, which require three things: 1) The Raiders’ willingness to move on from him, 2) An acceptable trade package worthy of the linebacker, and 3) Agreement on a new contract, which is why Mack is possibly on the block in the first place.

With all that being said, Detroit 97.1 The Ticket personality Dan Leach, who co-hosts a show from 2-6 a.m., dropped this tweet a couple hours ago:

Could be something, could be nothing? Time shall tell if there is any merit. If it somehow winds up being true, it’d be a helluva scoop. Or, maybe he’s wrong. Or, I’m not familiar with the guy, and maybe he made it up to get a rise out of people? Idk.

The Lions could obviously use a linebacker of Mack’s stature, but what would be the trade and contract costs?

