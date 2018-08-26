Mass Shooting during Madden Video Game Tournament In Jacksonville

A mass shooting took place at the Jacksonville Landing, a downtown marketplace, on Sunday during a “Madden 19” video game tournament, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.

The police announced on Twitter the shooting included “multiple fatalities at the scene, many transported.” The police announced one suspect was dead on the scene, and said they were conducting searches to find a second suspect, if one was involved.

One of the competitors told the Los Angeles Times that the shooter was a gamer in the tournament that had lost. The shooter shot at least five victims before killing himself.

The police warned Jacksonville natives, media included, to stay away from the area of the shooting. They urged those hiding in The Landing facility to await the arrival of SWAT teams, which were doing thorough sweeps of the location.

Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

One suspect is dead at the scene, unknown at this time if we have a second suspect. Searches are being conducted. https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

The tournament was live on a streaming website, Twitch, and a disturbing video surfaced with audio of several loud gunshots and screams. Gameplay immediately stopped.

One of the tournament’s teams, compLexity Gaming, confirmed the shooting and said one of its players, Drini Gjoka, was grazed in the hand. He is safe.

An update from the Jacksonville Madden event: There appears to have been a shooting at the event, and @YoungDrini was grazed in the hand. He is away from the scene and safe. — compLexity Gaming (@compLexity) August 26, 2018

After getting to safety, Gjoka tweeted about the shooting.

The tourney just got shot up. Im leavinng and never coming back — Drini Gjoka (@YoungDrini) August 26, 2018

I am literally so lucky. The bullet hit my thumb — Drini Gjoka (@YoungDrini) August 26, 2018

I will never take anything for granted ever again. Life can be cut short in a second — Drini Gjoka (@YoungDrini) August 26, 2018