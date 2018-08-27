AUDIO: Tom Brady Hangs Up on WEEI Interview After Being Asked About Alex Guerrero

Tom Brady appeared on WEEI’s Kirk & Callahan this morning but did not last the full interview. Brady abruptly hung up the phone after he was asked about his longtime personal trainer Alex Guerrero after saying he did not want to get into it:

Brady stated that Guerrero was with him last week but when asked about why he was allowed with the team, Brady said he was “not getting into all that.” When asked twice more about Guerrero, Brady told the hosts to have a nice day before they heard a dial tone.

Clearly, Brady has no interest in discussing Guerrero. Early this summer, Brady was asked about Guerrero’s connection to Julian Edelman’s suspension and quickly walked away after saying “No comment. It’s ridiculous. I’m out.”

[Audio via TMZ]