Eight Bold Predictions for the College Football Season

The best part about making bold predictions is demanding credit for the ones that come true and disavowing any that go horribly wrong. Sorry to break it to you good folks, but that’s just the way things work.

Penn State will make the playoff

Here’s the thing about the Big Ten East. It is very, very good. Four teams (Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, and Penn State) enter with legitimate national championship dreams. The Nittany Lions have the most favorable schedule and a stable of returning talent capable of making the final four. James Franklin’s guys get Michigan State, Ohio State, Iowa, and Wisconsin in Happy Valley. A trip to Ann Arbor is the only difficult trek outside of Pennsylvania. Trace McSorley is still one of the best quarterbacks in the country and is coming back with plenty of seasoning. Look for him to cook up some huge offensive numbers.

A running back will win the Heisman Trophy

Stanford’s Bryce Love averaged 8.1 yards/carry last season and could replicate that behind a game offensive line. Jonathan Taylor and Wisconsin are steadfastly reliable on the ground. J.K. Dobbins is a threat to go to the house every time he carries the ball for the Buckeyes. Rodney Anderson and Justice Hill will amass Big 12-aided numbers. The two quarterbacks with the best odds, Tua Tagovailoa and Dwayne Haskins, each have precious little on-field experience. The next, Will Grier, may not be playing for a contender.