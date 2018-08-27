Harrison Bader is Fast as Lightning

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Harrison Bader has a little bit of Eric Byrnes in him, meaning he’ll gladly run through a brick wall or make the extra hustle play at the drop a hat. His speed and determination was present Sunday when he managed to score from second base on an infield single.

The Colorado Rockies were completely helpless to stop the runaway train and could only pause in wonder — like the rest of us — as he slide into home plate with the cool confidence of Tom Cruise in Risky Business.

St. Louis stayed hot, winning to maintain its lead atop the NL Wild Card chase and making everyone forget about Mike Matheny.