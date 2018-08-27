Roundup: Massive NFL Preseason TV Ratings; RIP John McCain; & Marijuana Ages Your Brain

Ireland Baldwin, a model/actress … RIP John McCain, a true American hero … there are stay-at-home-moms who trade bitcoin … “Gambling Executives Buy Up Stock as U.S. Rolls Out Sports Betting” … Devil’s Breath probably did not make an appearance in the Chicago burbs … the best exercise that helps mental health the most? Team sports … “Houston Is the New Capital Of Southern Cool” … imagine having neighbors who called the cops on you for this … “Pfizer CEO gets 61% pay raise—to $27.9 million—as drug prices continue to climb” … political media darling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has now upset the media … marijuana will age your brain by almost three years, according to the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease …

NFL Preseason truths; what Ohio State got wrong in the Urban Meyer decision; what the Kevin Durant/LeBron hangout might mean, and why I love the Colts in 2018. [Podcast]

Stephen Curry with a really nice piece on women’s equality. [Players Tribune]

Shhhhhh. Don’t tell anyone. NFL preseason ratings for Eagles/Browns Thursday were through the roof. Monster. [Sports Media Watch]

Terrible story about a high school track star who got a scholarship to Penn State, and days before he was set to leave, he was shot dead in his driveway. [Philly.com]

How can you lose a sponsorship for something your father said over 30 years ago? This is insanely dumb. [Indy Star]

Daily College Football fantasy is back! [Legal Sports Report]

Russia’s most wanted man is an American hedge fund billionaire. Fun read. [New Yorker]

Look at Mr. Old Takes Exposed, getting love in a newspaper! [Palm Beach Post]

“The Nationwide Prison Strike: Why It’s Happening and What It Means for Ending Mass Incarceration.” [ACLU]

Conan O’Brien is obsessed with trying to get Robert Caro as a guest. [NYT]

Saw ‘The Meg’ over the weekend. It was pretty terrible and extremely predictable but my 7-year old was freaking out most of the time, so we had fun. The ending is comically bad.

I sure hope Ben Simmons develops a jumper because damn, he could take over the NBA in 3-4 years.