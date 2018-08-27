Report: It Will be Hard for Kyrie Irving to Walk Away From Boston Next Summer

There has been a lot of chatter this summer that this could be Kyrie Irving’s last season in Boston, but Adrian Wojnarowski is thinking differently. Wojnarowski stated on The Woj Pod (27:43) he believes Irving will remain in Boston once he becomes a free agent next summer:

“I still would take Boston against the rest of the field. I still think in the end there comes a moment of truth when you look around, and you have to make a decision about somewhere else. And when you really start inspecting the questions that are in almost any other circumstance he would go to, you would say: ‘Boy, it’s pretty good here.’ … I still think it is going to be really hard to walk away from this [Boston].”

Irving has been linked to teaming up with his close friend, who will also be a free agent next summer, Jimmy Butler several times as of late. Staying in Boston would – we think – put in end to the two of them pairing up next July.

Woj did add that Minnesota may have to look to do something with Butler if they are unable to get a commitment from him by the trade deadline.

Boston should not only be really good this season, they are a team that is set up to compete for championships for the next half-decade. It is hard to imagine there will be a better situation to win championships available in 11 months for Irving.

Every year the NBA free agency period becomes the wildest time in all of sports, but the 2019 edition can only be predicted as the most unpredictable one yet due to the always unpredictable Kyrie Irving.