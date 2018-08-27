PM Roundup: Peyton List; Alabama QB Controversy Continues; Simona Halep Upset at U.S. Open

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which was not upset during the first round of the U.S. Open.

Peyton leaving Disney: Actress Peyton List has confirmed she’s leaving the Disney universe to pursue other opportunities.

A post shared by PeytonList (@peytonlist) on Jul 10, 2018 at 7:56pm PDT

🦋@revolve @incrediblecosmetics #incrediblecosmetics 🦋 A post shared by PeytonList (@peytonlist) on Apr 16, 2018 at 5:35pm PDT

No Alabama QB decision: Nick Saban still hasn’t made a decision on who will be Alabama’s quarterback.

Halep upset at U.S. Open: Top-seeded Simona Halep is out of the U.S. Open after being upset in the first round.

Tweet of the Day:

BREAKING: John McCain, American statesman and POW survivor, has died at age 81. https://t.co/kdrUxk2XiK pic.twitter.com/wVTU7McJeA — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 26, 2018

Rest in peace, Senator.

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

JT Daniels Is More Than Ready To Start At USC

Jemele Hill and ESPN Finally Calling It Quits

This Is What the War on Football Looks Like

Eight Bold Predictions for the College Football Season

Around the Sports Internet:

Jaguars lose Marqise Lee for the season thanks to a knee injury

NBA players react to Manu Ginobili’s retirement

Gregg Doyel wrote a fascinating story about his father, racism and youth baseball in Oxford, Mississippi

Would the Raiders actually trade Khalil Mack?

Song of the Day: