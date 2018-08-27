This Is What the War on Football Looks Like

I’ve never been a big believer that The War on Football exists, no matter how hard certain former players push the narrative. If there is a coordinated effort to make the sport extinct, my invitation and daily talking points must have been lost in the mail. But I’m less skeptical today than I was yesterday because this is most definitely a man waging war against football. Youth football, to be exact.

Look, football has some problems. Even its biggest fans would admit as much. It is not, however, the cause of America’s biggest problems nor is it responsible for a great moral deficit.

One can only imagine how upset this gentleman will be when he discovers which day of the week the NFL plays a majority of its games.

[Raw Story]