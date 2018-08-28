VIDEO: Foul Ball-Catching Man Transforms Into Beer-Chugging Man

The best thing that can possibly happen to a person attending a Major League Baseball game is to have a foul ball materialize within your reach and perform capably when the moment comes. The second-best — and more controllable — thing is to drink a bunch of beer in a short span.

One Cubs fan at Wrigley Field combined both on Monday night when he snagged an Anthony Rizzo foul fly in his expensive draft and proceeded to chug.

Life’s weird, guys. You do something like this at your kid’s Little League game and you “have a problem” and are “asked not to come back.” Do it at the Friendly Confines and you’re an inspiration to thousands.