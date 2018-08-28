For No Obvious Reason, Ohio State Dimed Out Tom Herman's Strip Club Visit

When Ohio State released its 23-page report on Urban Meyer’s handling of the Zach Smith situation, it mentioned a time in 2014 when Smith and another Ohio State coach went to a strip club in Florida.

The report didn’t say who that coach was, but today, for no obvious reason, Ohio State clarified that it was Tom Herman, who is now the head coach at Texas.

From the Columbus Dispatch:

University spokesman Chris Davey told The Dispatch that Herman, now the head coach at Texas, is the coach mentioned but unnamed in the 23-page final report of the investigation into football coach Urban Meyer’s handling of domestic abuse accusations against Smith. Earlier Tuesday, Ohio State released records of the transactions at the strip club among a batch of material produced by the investigation, which resulted in suspensions for Meyer and athletic director Gene Smith. The Aug. 22 report said Zach Smith ran up “a significant bill” at a Miami-area strip club in May 2014, spending some $600 of his money.

The Dispatch piece offers no explanation for why Ohio State would have put Herman’s name out like that. His presence at that strip club in 2014 is trivial, except to anybody in Herman’s life who might prefer he not visit strip clubs.

But that is neither here nor there. Unless Ohio State has something else they need to tell us, it looks like they did Herman dirty on this.