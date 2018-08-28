Johnny Manziel Hated Cleveland Immediately

Johnny “Johnny Football” Manziel went on a web series with Kevin Hart, and told the comedian that he hated Cleveland as soon as he got off the plane.

Once I landed and went to Berea, Ohio, for the first time, I was like, ‘Can I go back to college?”

Manziel, who grew up near San Antonio, explained he didn’t like the cold weather in Cleveland or Berea, a nearby town where the Browns held training camp.

I don’t know anybody. I don’t know where I’m at. It’s cold. I don’t like it.

All valid points, I suppose. And not altogether surprising to hear coming from someone who played almost all of his college games south of the Mason-Dixon line.

But also a bit whiny, no? A first-round draft pick who’s supposed to be the face of a franchise is complaining about the weather. We all know by now Manziel had issues that went way beyond cold toes and homesickness, but this anecdote says more about Manziel than it says about Cleveland, if you ask me.