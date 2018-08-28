Roundup: Paparazzi Love Kourtney Kardashian; Sports Talk Radio Thriving; & Buzzfeed Asks for Donations

Dua Lipa, a singer … an oral history of the 1990s movie, Better Luck Tomorrow … David Foster Wallace, a tremendous writer, on John McCain … Buzzfeed is now asking readers for donations … thank you to the California cop who gave out a ticket for going too slow in the fast lane … “NRATV host criticizes survivor of Madden tournament shooting for supposedly not hearing gunshots over his headphones” … the Top Gun sequel sounds bad, but it just added Ed Harris and Jon Hamm, two quality actors … a 47-year-old in Australia is being called the ‘world’s hottest Grandma‘ … Kourtney Kardashian is out in Cabo and paparazzi can’t stop taking her picture …

Good summary of sports talk radio: “Half of all sports talk radio listening, 1 in 5 Americans listening to us, 80 to 90 percent male.” [NY Times]

This appears to be the best overall synopsis of the Urban Meyer debacle. In a word: Confusing. [Cleveland.com]

It wasn’t an easy decision for Manu Ginobili to retire. [Express-News]

Five months after signing a 4-year, $34 million contract, Marqise Lee is going to have to miss the entire 2018 season with a knee injury. He led the Jaguars with 56 catches last season. [Jacksonville.com]

War on football? How about the war on religion. It’s really a story that hotels are increasingly not carrying the Bible in each room? I’m certain that story will do big clicks, but not in a good way. [Washington Post]

NFL Preseason truths; what Ohio State got wrong in the Urban Meyer decision; what the Kevin Durant/LeBron hangout might mean, and why I love the Colts in 2018. [Podcast]

No women’s top seed had ever lost at the US Open in the first round. Then it happened to Simona Halep Monday. [BBC]

Been saying this for awhile: If you program your TV show, radio show, or website for the far left based on what you see on twitter, you///re doing it wrong. [Outkick the Coverage]

The state of Kentucky set a record for high school football participation in 2015, but has lost about 13.5% in the two years since. [Kentucky.com]

The True Detective season 3 trailer is out. I’m interested!