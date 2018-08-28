PM Roundup: Sophia Bush; Manchester United Backs Jose Mourinho; Jim Harbaugh Finally Has an Elite QB at Michigan

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which, for one, welcomes our new insect overlords.
Sophia does Italy: Sophia Bush is documenting her vacation through Italy and it looks fantastic.
They say you inherit the @juventus fandom. Whether it’s from your grandparents, or your great grandparents. It’s still a family owned team. The longest in all of sport, in fact. I like that. And I think my great grandpa Mario would be real proud today. Of Juve, and of my jersey-themed pants 😜🖤⚽️🏆 #MadeItHome #Juventus #MY7H #ForzaJuve #FinoAllaFine #JuveRagazza #Italy #THISisFootball
Mourinho safe, for now: Manchester United has offered its support for embattled manager Jose Mourinho. Following a brutal 3-0 home loss to Tottenham on Monday, many speculated that Mourinho could be gone.
Harbaugh has his QB, must win: Jim Harbaugh finally has an elite quarterback at Michigan and he must show results this season.
