PM Roundup: Sophia Bush; Manchester United Backs Jose Mourinho; Jim Harbaugh Finally Has an Elite QB at Michigan

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which, for one, welcomes our new insect overlords.

Sophia does Italy: Sophia Bush is documenting her vacation through Italy and it looks fantastic.

Mourinho safe, for now: Manchester United has offered its support for embattled manager Jose Mourinho. Following a brutal 3-0 home loss to Tottenham on Monday, many speculated that Mourinho could be gone.

Harbaugh has his QB, must win: Jim Harbaugh finally has an elite quarterback at Michigan and he must show results this season.

Tweet of the Day:

let the bees have times square — sonia saraiya (@soniasaraiya) August 28, 2018

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Jose Mourinho Is Not Manchester United’s Biggest Problem

Fantasy Football: Players Where the Joes and the Fantasy Pros Disagree the Most

The 10 NBA Rookies You Need to Get Excited About For 2018

How Much Does Ohio State Really Need Urban Meyer For The First Three Games?

Around the Sports Internet:

A look inside the baseball game from “The Naked Gun”

Meet the next crop of NFL coaches

Bob Costas and NBC may be breaking up after 40 years

Jose Bautista is on the move again, as the Phillies have worked out a deal to acquire him

Song of the Day: