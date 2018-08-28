Zlatan Ibrahimovic Orders LA Galaxy Fans To Renew Season Tickets

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one of the greatest pure goalscorers of his generation, he’s also one of the most entertaining personalities in soccer history. He showed that again this week with his email to LA Galaxy fans ordering them to renew their season tickets:
I mean, if Zlatan tells you to do something, you do it. Plain and simple.
This is just the latest great moment from Ibra. When he arrived in Los Angeles he had a simple message for the city:
So yeah, this is fairly classic Zlatan. Though to be fair, he has backed up all that talk, scoring 16 goals in 20 Major League Soccer matches.
Comments