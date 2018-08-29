Aaron Rodgers Packers Deal Done, Khalil Mack Up Next? [UPDATE]

Aaron Rodgers is closing in on a contract extension with the Green Bay Packers. This was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, and NFL Network’s James Jones, a longtime teammate of Rodgers, added some color:

BREAKING 🚨 The #Packers and 2-Time MVP QB @AaronRodgers12 have agreed to terms on a 4-year extension worth $33.5 million in new money…plus incentives per year…He gets over $100 million in guarantees. — James Jones (@89JonesNTAF) August 29, 2018

These numbers are a little hard to parse from a specifics perspective, and it remains to be seen whether there will be an opt out anywhere in there that Rodgers coveted, but for practical matters the Packers have their quarterback locked up for some time. When he’s healthy, they project to be Super Bowl contenders.

[UPDATE: Schefter has some more numbers]:

Aaron Rodgers new deal with the Packers will be worth $176 million to $180 million total, per source. Big feature is cash flow: $67m before end of calendar, over $80m before St. Patrick’s Day next year, $103m practically guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2018

And now on to the other double-digit million question: With Rodgers’ deal taken care of, are Packers GM Brian Gutekunst and co. going big game hunting for Khalil Mack? The Packers have been betting favorites at offshore books to land the elite but disgruntled Raiders linebacker, they have an extra first round pick for next year, and just imagine that bull of a man in Mike Pettine’s defensive scheme.

Getting the Rodgers house in order was something that needed to happen at least from a team equanimity perspective heading into the season and may not be a precursor to a bigger move, but would anyone be stunned if it were?

Disclosure: I’m a Packers fan and this could be wishful thinking but I also think it makes logical sense.