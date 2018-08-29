USA Today Sports

Alize Cornet Took Shirt Off On Court, Shouldn't Have Been Penalized

Alize Cornet received a code violation at the U.S. Open on Tuesday for taking off her shirt on the court. Cornet had taken a break and returned to the court before realizing she had her shirt on backwards. So, she did the natural thing:

She was immediately issued a violation by the court umpire, but it turns out, she shouldn’t have been.

The USTA has since said it is not a violation for players to change attire during the match, regardless of gender. Luckily, she was only given a warning with no other penalty involved.

Cornet lost the match to Johanna Larsson 6-4, 3-6, 2-6.

Honestly though, I’m cool with her changing her shirt on the court. Anyone doing anything to liven up a tennis match is OK by me.

