PM Roundup: Hilary Duff; Aaron Rodgers Gets Massive Extension; Clint Dempsey Retires

Hilary looks back: Hilary Duff couldn’t believe it had been 15 years since the release of her “Metamorphosis” album.
Winding down season 5. Having a little moment in my dressing room…. as hard as it is to be away from my life in la, I am so grateful for my job here.. I really love it. I’m even more grateful for my life, the people I have in it… that I have the honor of loving….that they love me, my health, the sunshine…and all the goodness in between. Life is grand! Look up and smile❤️you just might make someone’s day
A-Rodg gets paid: Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have agreed to a massive contract extension. It’s a four-year, $134 million deal that could be worth as much as $180 million. It includes roughly $103 million in guarantees.
Deuce hangs em up: Clint Dempsey has announced his retirement from soccer. Dempsey had a brilliant career and is firmly in the debate as the greatest American soccer player of all-time.
Cape Cod beach closed for sharks: Meadow Beach in Truro, Massachusetts closed earlier this week thanks to a great white shark sighting just 75 feet from shore. All kinds of NOPE on this one.
