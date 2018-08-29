PM Roundup: Hilary Duff; Aaron Rodgers Gets Massive Extension; Clint Dempsey Retires

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which has not yet been traded for a late-round draft pick.

Hilary looks back: Hilary Duff couldn’t believe it had been 15 years since the release of her “Metamorphosis” album.

hump day self snap 📷 A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Apr 11, 2018 at 5:15pm PDT

A-Rodg gets paid: Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have agreed to a massive contract extension. It’s a four-year, $134 million deal that could be worth as much as $180 million. It includes roughly $103 million in guarantees.

Deuce hangs em up: Clint Dempsey has announced his retirement from soccer. Dempsey had a brilliant career and is firmly in the debate as the greatest American soccer player of all-time.

Cape Cod beach closed for sharks: Meadow Beach in Truro, Massachusetts closed earlier this week thanks to a great white shark sighting just 75 feet from shore. All kinds of NOPE on this one.

Tweet of the Day:

So that's how it's going to be now?@JdeGrom19 dials it up to 💯. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/dibVuhyl0P — New York Mets (@Mets) August 29, 2018

