Roundup: Potential Star QB in the SEC; the Rookie Who May Work on Wall Street; & Why are Americans Making Less Money?

Nina Dobrev, an actress … actress from ‘The Affair’ hit while riding her bike in Santa Monica … of these 50 box office bombs that were actually good, I definitely liked Fight Club and Children of Men … the answer to “Why Americans Are Making Less Money” is inflation … Yikes: “The negative effects of screen reading can appear as early as fourth and fifth grade” … tough read on the homeless man who helped that woman get gasoline in 2017; her family tried to help him, but now they’re fighting over the money … “Trump Tax Cut Unlocks Millions for a Republican Election Blitz? … Ethan Hawke loves to talk about himself, and definitely knows all about everything … venmo has been passed by cash app …

Love how Le’Veon Bell just avoids training camp and preseason and tells his teammates he’ll show up on Labor Day. Browns defense may hold him under 75 yards in week one. [Post Gazette]

John Wolford is a QB trying to make the Jets roster. If he doesn’t, no big deal, he’s got a job waiting for him at Barclays on Wall Street. [NY Post]

So all the school shoots the government said that happened … didn’t actually happen? This is bizarre and disappointing. [NPR]

We’re in an era where if a QB gets beat out for the starting job, whoever lost is usually going to transfer. Big blow to Nebraska this week. [Journal Star]

Why does Tom Brady walking away from an interview have to be drama? Why can’t it just be, ‘he’s a star, he doesn’t want to answer the questions, he doesn’t need the media?’ [Yahoo Sports]

NFL Preseason truths; what Ohio State got wrong in the Urban Meyer decision; what the Kevin Durant/LeBron hangout might mean, and why I love the Colts in 2018. [Podcast]

ESPN is farming out its gambling work to the Action Network, because it’s less risky that way. Can Action Network pop as a unicorn? [Slate]

Is Joe Burrow ready to be a star QB at LSU? The talent is there, but … [NOLA.com]

Skim reading is a bad, bad thing, and it’s happening to kids who are reading on digital devices. Reading books to them on planes and at night, is preferable. [Guardian]

Reminder of how good DeShaun Watson was last year. This was the Legion of Boom he carved up.

Top 5 sneaky good moment from Dazed and Confused, which has an insanely good soundtrack.