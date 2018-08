In one of the weirder-connected stories we’ve seen in awhile, Browns (and former Eagles) linebacker Mychal Kendricks and Black-Ish TV writer Damilare Sonoiki have been indicted by the federal government on insider trading charges. Philly Inquirer reporter Jeremy Roebuck broke the news:

Sonoiki, a Harvard educated former investment banker, was "brazenly" passing along insider information to Kendricks from 2013-2015, US Attorney McSwain says. Heads up on mergers and acquisitions — Jeremy Roebuck (@jeremyrroebuck) August 29, 2018

Kendricks issued a statement admitting his participation in insider trading, and apologizing for it:

A statement from #Browns LB Mychal Kendrick, who has just been charged by the feds for insider trading. Wow. pic.twitter.com/0IEsV6lPTh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2018

Will be interesting to see where this goes from here.