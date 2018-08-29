The Packers QB Room is Now Exactly Where It Needs to Be

The Green Bay Packers traded Brett Hundley to the Seattle Seahawks for what is reportedly a 6th-round pick. That move clears it up for DeShone Kizer to be the backup, and Tim Boyle to remain on the roster. It sends Hundley packing, after last season where he filled in for Aaron Rodgers. The Packers averaged just over 16 points in Hundley’s starts, and were shutout twice at home.

It will be impossible to forget this huffy quote by Mike McCarthy at the time of the injury, about whether Green Bay would consider making a move.

“I’ve got three years invested in Brett Hundley, I’ve got great confidence in Brett Hundley, I’ve got two years invested in Joe Callahan,” McCarthy said. “It’s a quarterback room that has structure and has a philosophy behind the development of it.” At that point, a reporter asked, “Are you entertaining the idea of bringing Colin Kaepernick in to compete for that backup job?” It was then that McCarthy’s mood changed to visible irritation. “Did you just listen to the question I just answered?” the coach barked. “I’ve got three years invested in Brett Hundley, two years invested in Joe Callahan, the quarterback room is exactly where it needs to be, okay?”

Callahan is gone. Hundley is gone. Now, he has a few months invested in the backups. But odds are, this quarterback room is exactly where it needs to be, and don’t ever question McCarthy’s judgment on that.