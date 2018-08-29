MLB USA Today Sports

VIDEO: David Price Drilled On Pitching Wrist By Liner

Everything has gone right for the Boston Red Sox this year. Something may have just gone wrong. All of New England is holding its breath to learn the fate of pitcher David Price, who left tonight’s game after taking a line drive directly to his pitching wrist.

The club announced he has a contusion and will be evaluated further. If he is out for any extended period (and heaven forbid the playoffs if it’s a break) it will be a major blow. Price has gone 4-0 with a 1.09 ERA since the All-Star break.

Fellow lefty Chris Sale is also dealing with injury issues and his status is a bit tenuous as well. Of course, both could be back soon and dominating.

 

