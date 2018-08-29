USA Today Sports

Zach Smith

Zach Smith is Having Himself a Twitter Meltdown

Zach Smith may have finally cracked. The now-fired Ohio State assistant coach took to Twitter on Wednesday to refute the many stories that have painted him as a volatile, unstable human being. He hasn’t helped himself in that regard.

Smith lashed out at Brett McMurphy, journalists, Ohio State and his ex-wife. It truly was an epic meltdown.

Lets just remember one thing here, shall we? In texts between Zach Smith and his ex-wife Courtney Smith, he admitted to abusing her and apologized. That’s really all you need to know in this situation.

