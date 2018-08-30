Fantasy Football Sleepers: Guys to Grab After the 10th Round

With the NFL season just around the corner and most fantasy football drafts coming up this weekend, here are seven sleepers to target. The point of this post is to identify the breakout players that can surpass their 7th round (or later) draft position.

(Name, Position, Team, 12-team standard ADP)

John Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens, 161

Brown is having a great camp with the Ravens and has been Joe Flacco’s favorite target this preseason. More than likely this is because he has the speed to complement Flacco’s deep ball well. John is fully healthy, and the Ravens other WR addition Michael Crabtree will be 31 soon. Also, don’t forget that Brown hauled in 65 passes for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns in 2015. The potential is there for him to have a huge season for the Ravens.

Marcus Mariota, QB, Tennessee Titans, 133

While last season was a disaster from a fantasy perspective for Mariota, the signs are there for a coming explosion. Let’s not forget that Marcus did average the 15th most fantasy points among QBs in his first two seasons, so he is capable of being a good fantasy QB. The two biggest factors on why to buy on MM this season come from the offseason changes the team made. First, they brought in Matt LaFleur to run their offense (LA Rams offensive coordinator last year). LaFleur is a known QB whisperer and is one of the next great offensive minds in the game. Second, they also added pass catcher extraordinaire Dion Lewis to complement RB Derrick Henry. That combination of RBs will open up the game for Mariota, and Lewis’ skillset is exactly what the Titans offense gravely missed last season. Another reason I love Mariota is the Titans offensive line. Their OL comes in ranked fifth at Pro Football Focus. The additions of LaFleur and Lewis, coupled with Mariota’s running ability boost, will help him get to the next level this season.

Taywan Taylor, WR, Tennessee Titans, 263

If Mariota snaps, as I expect him to, his wide receivers have to eat as well. And, while Corey Davis is the Titan WR getting all the hype this offseason, I’m setting my eyes on Taylor. He has had a great camp and has balled out this preseason. The Titans invested a third-round pick in him last year, and he has the perfect combination of size and speed to be a dynamic playmaker in the NFL. Case in point: