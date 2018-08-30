PM Roundup: Ariel Winter; Rob Gronkowski Reworks Contract; Champions League Draw Released

USA Today Sports

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which thinks it has a fantastic chance to win the Champions League this year.

Ariel gets shamed, fans fire back: Ariel Winter wore a revealing dress in Los Angeles this week and was shamed for it. But her fans fired back on her behalf, ripping the hater.

Pats, Gronk re-do contract: Rob Gronkowski and the New England Patriots have agreed to rework his contract. Under the new terms, Gronk can earn $4.3 million more in incentives this season.

Champions League draw released: The UEFA Champions League group stage draw is out and we will be getting some fantastic matches. Check out all the groups here.

Tweet of the Day:

Song of the Day:

