PM Roundup: Ariel Winter; Rob Gronkowski Reworks Contract; Champions League Draw Released

Ariel gets shamed, fans fire back: Ariel Winter wore a revealing dress in Los Angeles this week and was shamed for it. But her fans fired back on her behalf, ripping the hater.

Pats, Gronk re-do contract: Rob Gronkowski and the New England Patriots have agreed to rework his contract. Under the new terms, Gronk can earn $4.3 million more in incentives this season.

Champions League draw released: The UEFA Champions League group stage draw is out and we will be getting some fantastic matches. Check out all the groups here.

Christian Yelich did something rare tonight… He went 6-6. He also hit for the cycle. It's the 78th time in the Modern Era (Since 1900) a player has gone 6-6 or better (@EliasSports). It's the 321st cycle. pic.twitter.com/GA8zNgjjkB — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 30, 2018

