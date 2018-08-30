Dell Technologies Championship Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Justin Thomas Hopes to Defend, Tiger Returns to TPC Boston

The FedExCup playoffs are in full swing now after Bryson DeChambeau’s win at The Northern Trust. This week the Tour heads to Boston for the Dell Technologies Championship.

This will be the last time that TPC Boston hosts the event annually. Starting in 2019, the playoffs will be reduced to three events with the first rotating between a course in New York, a course in New Jersey, and TPC Boston.

Rory McIlroy, who skipped last week’s event, is in the field this week and is looking to improve his FedExCup standing. He’s fared well at TPC Boston, winning in 2012 and 2016.

Fans will also get to see Tiger Woods make his return to the event for the first time since 2013. Woods has only won the event once, in 2006, but has finished T2 twice (2004, 2007).

This weekend should be an entertaining one as the field slowly shrinks.

TV Schedule

Friday 2:30 PM – 6:30 PM Golf Channel Saturday 3:00 PM – 6:30 PM Golf Channel Sunday 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM NBC Monday 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM Golf Channel 1:30 PM – 6:00 PM NBC

Tee Times

Tee No. 1

8:15 AM – Daniel Berger, Chris Kirk, Stewart Cink

8:27 AM – Ryan Moore, Whee Kim, Ted Potter, Jr.

8:39 AM – Beau Hossler, Byeong Hun An, Keegan Bradley

8:51 AM – Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, Brandt Snedeker

9:03 AM – Pat Perez, Rory McIlroy, Chesson Hadley

9:15 AM – Jon Rahm, Patton Kizzire, Kevin Na

9:27 AM – Troy Merritt, Satoshi Kodaira, Kevin Tway

9:39 AM – Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Chappell, James Hahn

12:40 PM – Louis Oosthuizen, Kevin Streelman, Tyrrell Hatton

12:52 PM – Charles Howell III, Henrik Stenson, J.J. Spaun

1:04 PM – Brendan Steele, Alex Noren, Kevin Kisner

1:16 PM – Billy Horschel, Aaron Wise, Cameron Smith

1:28 PM – Tony Finau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose

1:40 PM – Phil Mickelson, Patrick Cantlay, Patrick Reed

1:52 PM – Keith Mitchell, Jamie Lovemark, J.B. Holmes

2:04 PM – Russell Knox, Scott Stallings, Ollie Schniederjans

2:16 PM – Brian Stuard, Jason Dufner

Tee No. 10

8:15 AM – C.T. Pan, Bronson Burgoon, Matt Kuchar

8:27 AM – Brian Gay, Adam Hadwin, Zach Johnson

8:39 AM – Emiliano Grillo, Si Woo Kim, Ryan Palmer

8:51 AM – Marc Leishman, Tiger Woods, Chez Reavie

9:03 AM – Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas

9:15 AM – Bubba Watson, Jason Day, Webb Simpson

9:27 AM – Charley Hoffman, Joel Dahmen, Michael Kim

9:39 AM – Russell Henley, Anirban Lahiri, Danny Lee

12:40 PM – Jason Kokrak, Nick Watney, Jimmy Walker

12:52 PM – Scott Piercy, Hideki Matsuyama, Rafa Cabrera Bello

1:04 PM – Andrew Putnam, Adam Scott, Ryan Armour

1:16 PM – Austin Cook, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter

1:28 PM – Andrew Landry, Luke List, Brian Harman

1:40 PM – Paul Casey, Kyle Stanley, Tommy Fleetwood

1:52 PM – Brice Garnett, Kelly Kraft, Peter Uihlein

2:04 PM – Tom Hoge, Branden Grace, Abraham Ancer