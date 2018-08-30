Fan in Cleveland Game Took Line Drive Off Head, Blamed Woman in Front of Him

A baseball fan usually only gets a mention around these parts if they commit a serious breach of perceived etiquette (such as take a ball from a child) or do something awesome like catch a ball in their beer. Well, last night, this doozy happened.

This fan seated right along the foul pole ran into a hard line drive at the Indians-Twins game. It’s a minor miracle that he was conscious after that, and so his state of mind was not going to be good, but the instinct to react and blame the woman with “I thought you had it” isn’t going to hold up. It’s well known that fan fielding percentages on foul balls are well below 50%, and on a hot shot like this one, it’s everyone for themselves. You don’t assume a play is going to be made in the crowd, and that ball was smoked.

At least he didn’t take that foul ball thrown back in the crowd away from a kid, and instead handed it to the woman before quickly exiting.