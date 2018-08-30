Patrick Reed Looks Gift Horse in Mouth

Masters champion and Imagine Dragons enthusiast Patrick Reed received free tickets to the Boston Red Sox game on Wednesday night. Did he have a good time? Well, that’s complicated, as are all entries into the “line drive section.”

There’s no such thing as a free lunch and there’s no such thing as a free ticket to the ballgame. Even a Moonlight Graham act of kindness came with a catch. Everyone knows that. Stay alert out there, folks.

Thank goodness Reed was liquid enough to drop the extra $650 to escape his hellish digs. So many others have been less fortunate.