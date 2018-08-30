Roundup: Browns Cut Mychal Kendricks, More Details on New Quentin Tarantino Movie, Federal Sports Betting Regulation?

Priyanka Chopra … 20th anniversary of Harry Potter … Aussie actor slated to play Charles Manson in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ film … “Cruel nursery worker smothers 18-month-old girl to stop her crying at Russian ‘kindergarten from hell’ as colleague too scared to intervene secretly films her” … An AI bot designed these chairs … “Trump unblocks more Twitter critics after free speech ruling” … Man decapitates girlfriend, says God told him to … Man accused of burglary allegedly faked a heart attack so he could catch an ambulance away from the scene of the crime … Browns cut Mychal Kendricks after he admitted to insider trading … GIANT lizard in South Florida.

I went on Richard Deitsch’s podcast and talked a lot about Michelle Beadle leaving Get Up [Art19]

Senators Orrin Hatch and Charles Schumer are pushing for federal sports gambling legislation: why they have the support of many leagues [Sports Handle]

NFL changes rules, allows casinos with sportsbooks as sponsors [SBJ]

Ian Parker profiles Glenn Greenwald [New Yorker]

“Why Jeff Bezos is backing this Silicon Valley scientist who is working on a cure for aging” [CNBC]

The Madden subreddit did a pretty good job covering the Jacksonville mass shooting [Slate]

Betting guide to the opening weekend of college football [Sports Illustrated]

“A lesbian’s guide to rooting for the Cubs with Daniel Murphy” [The Athletic]

Weirdest food laws in America

Compilation of comedians answering what they perceive to be dumb questions

Seven hours of Jim Cornette ripping Vince Russo