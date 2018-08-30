Tony Kemp Saves Justin Verlander From Flying Bucket

The Houston Astros defeated the Oakland A’s on Wednesday on the strength of a Tyler White walk-off homer. There was a wild get-together at home plate resembling the soiree Cady Heron threw when her parents went out of town. And much like that one, things got out of control.

At one point outfielder Tony Kemp launched a hard plastic bucket high into the air. Shortly after he realized it was about to rain down destruction on his teammates, specifically Justin Verlander. A quick-thinking Kemp reacted quickly enough to save his ace pitcher and avoid going down in history as the guy who single-handedly derailed Houston’s World Series repeat.