A.J. McCarron Says Playing Entire Preseason Game, Leading 24-Point Comeback, is Most Fun He's Ever Had

A.J. McCarron, who just a few weeks ago was briefly thought to be out for the year, is the odd man out of the Buffalo starting quarterback battle at the moment. That’s how he ended up starting and playing the entire fourth preseason game while Josh Allen and Nathan Peterman sat.

So in a game where most everyone on the field is competing for a job in the NFL, McCarron put up this stat line:

AJ McCarron’s final stat line: 13-of-34, 156 yards, 3 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, five sacks, 58.0 passer rating … and a game-winning touchdown drive — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) August 31, 2018

That is magnificent. He also added a fourth touchdown on the ground, and all four touchdowns came in the fourth quarter of the game, after the Bills trailed 27-3. For some perspective, the last time a quarterback completed less than 40% of his passes, threw for less than 180 yards, and threw three touchdowns in a regular season game was 1981.

McCarron also reportedly called it the most fun he’s ever had at any level, after the game:

AJ McCarron said that comeback was the most fun he's ever had at any level. Told his teammates beforehand they were about to go down and win and it would be legendary. — Matthew Fairburn (@MatthewFairburn) August 31, 2018

This is where I remind you that A.J. McCarron once played for the University of Alabama and won national titles. Man, being a game manager for Nick Saban must really vacuum out your soul, if winning a preseason week 4 contest is the happiest you have been on a football field. Nothing is more exhilarating than having the freedom to throw some pick-sixes, throw over 20 incompletions, and then lead a wild comeback when all but the heartiest souls have tuned out.