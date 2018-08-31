New York Yankees Land Andrew McCutchen in Trade With San Francisco Giants

The New York Yankees desperately needed to upgrade their outfield with Aaron Judge sidelined. They did that Thursday night.

The Yankees made a deal with the San Francisco Giants that netted them former National League MVP Andrew McCutchen. While the 31-year-old McCutchen is far from the form that saw him make five-straight All-Star Game appearances, he’s still a competent veteran bat.

Yankees get McCutchen: source — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) August 31, 2018

In his first year with the Giants, McCutchen is hitting .255 with 15 home runs, 55 RBIs and a .772 OPS in 130 games. His fWAR currently sits at 1.8.

McCutchen is making $14.75 million this season, but the Pittsburgh Pirates picked up $2.5 million of that in the trade that sent him to San Francisco. That means he has roughly $2 million left on his deal this season. He’ll be a free agent this winter.

So this is a cheap veteran in the outfield who is capable of giving the Yankees good at bats down the stretch.

The Giants will be receiving two prospects in the deal, one is expected to be shortstop Abiatal Avelino.

I hear if the trade is completed #yankees will be sending two prospects to the #sfgiants for McCutchen and that Abital Avelino is one of them. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) August 31, 2018

This seems to be a solid deal for both sides. The Giants don’t need McCutchen and the Yankees desperately need someone to fill in for Judge until he’s back. If he’s back.