Jenny Taft to Host Weekly College Football Show on FS1

FS1 will debut a new weekly college football show hosted by Jenny Taft on Sept. 5, a Fox Sports spokesperson confirms to The Big Lead.

The 30-minute program is called CFB: Inside Slant and will include features and interviews. New UCLA head coach Chip Kelly is among the guests for the premiere episode. The first two episodes will air Wednesdays at 7:00 p.m. ET and subsequent ones will be Tuesdays, either 10:30 or 11:00 p.m.

Taft, who joined Fox Sports in 2013, succeeded Joy Taylor as moderator of Undisputed earlier this summer. She will also retain her sideline reporting duties through the college football season. Last year she was elevated to No. 1 team with Gus Johnson and Joe Klatt.