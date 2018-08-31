Pat McAfee Leaving Barstool Sports

Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee is leaving barstool sports, he announced Friday afternoon. In a long post largely fond of his time with the company, McAfee, who was based in Indiana (some 713 miles from Barstool’s Manhattan headquarters he says), talks about the reasons for his depature.
“Financial decisions were being made for me by people I had never met, deals were getting made AND PULLED without my knowledge,” McAfee wrote. “The transparency of everything became obsolete, and also very expensive. I do not place any blame or hold any grudge towards Erika [Nardini] and Dave [Portnoy] for this. They’ve been nothing but nice and fair to me. They paid me very well. This is below them. I began being disrespected by the business people in the building. I don’t want to make money for these folks anymore.”
Barstool founder Dave Portnoy responded with a tweet wishing McAfee the best. He also indicated he’d be flying to the Barstool Heartland offices to discuss its future.
Barstool CEO Erika Nardini also expressed regret and some responsibility for the situation not working out.
McAfee’s says his future includes podcasting and making videos with his friends. His former colleague PFT Commenter has already offered another free idea.
The former kicker’s big personality and proven track record will make him an attractive free agent for outlets looking to make a splash. The post-Barstool path is one not well-trodden, so it will be interesting to see where it leads in this case.
